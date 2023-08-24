Wilkins has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

The reason for Wilkins' suspension remains undisclosed, but the veteran cornerback will ultimately miss time to start the 2023 campaign. Since his rookie season in 2019, Wilkins has appeared in just seven games, seeing his most recent NFL action in one game with the Ravens in 2021. In addition, the 27-year-old played in the USFL in 2022 as a member of the Philadelphia Stars. Wilkins will likely focus on making an NFL roster ahead of the season despite his looming suspension.