The Packers waived Castles on Friday.

Castles spent the 2025 season on the Packers' practice squad, briefly landing on the practice squad/injured list in January. The tight end did not suit up for a single game with the team but was still signed to a reserve/future contract for 2026. The team may be satisfied with the current tight end room led by Tucker Kraft, mitigating the need to maintain excessive depth even through training camp.