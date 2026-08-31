The Packers waived/injured Castles (undisclosed) on Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

The Packers signed Castles in early August after waiving him in late April. The tight end participated in all three preseason games for the Packers but did not show up in the box score. Castles will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears will revert to the Packers' injured reserve list. If the 26-year-old reverts to IR, he will spend the entirety of the 2026 season there unless he is waived with an injury settlement.