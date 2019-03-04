Mecole Hardman: Blazing 40-yard dash at combine
Hardman ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash that tied for the second fastest time among receivers at the NFL Combine.
The receiver out of Georgia may be considered undersized by some, checking in at 5-foot-10 1/4 and 187 pounds, but the blazing speed he showed on tape was on display in Indianapolis as well. Hardman's 40 time was behind only Massachusetts' Andy Isabella and Ohio State's Parris Campbell, who tied for the best time with a 4.31. With speed as his calling card, it was imperative that Hardman tested well in that category and he checked the box. Hardman will likely be outside the first five receivers taken in this class, but he has made a solid case at being a Day 2 pick.
