Hardman was released by the Packers on Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official website reports.

Hardman signed with Green Bay in March, failing to make much of an impact with the team during the preseason. The wide receiver recorded three catches for 30 yards, while also adding a 14-yard rush and 20 yards on four punt returns over three contests. Hardman muffed a punt in his first appearance against the Jets on Aug. 9, and he never found his footing with the team after that mistake. Considering his past production in Kansas City from 2019-2023 and 2025, Hardman will likely find another suitor in the near future.