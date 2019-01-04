Mecole Hardman: Heading to NFL

Hardman announced via Twitter that he is entering the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hardman is an interesting case as he's just scratching the surface of learning the receiver position. He was recruited as the top athlete in his class and spent his first season on the defensive side of the ball before switching. His athleticism is undeniable; he was a force as a punt returner with a 20.06 average and eight of his 32 catches went for 25-or-more yards in 2018. It will likely take him some time to be an impact player at receiver at the next level as he learns the full route tree, but his talent leads one to believe he will eventually reach that status. Look for Hardman to boost his stock with a strong combine and become a riser through the pre-draft process.