Tennessee waived Abdesmad on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans needed to open up a roster spot to bring back wideout Tajae Sharpe (foot) from the preseason Physically Unable to Perform list, and it ended up coming at Abdesmad's expense. The defensive end appeared in two games for Tennessee last season, logging one tackle.

