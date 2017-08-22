Play

Abdesmad was waived by the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The Titans needed a roster spot to bring back WR Tajae Sharpe (foot) from injured reserve and it came at Abdesmad's expense. He's now eligible to sign elsewhere.

