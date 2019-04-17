McKay recently visited with the Bills and now is scheduled to visit the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

McKay went undrafted in 2016 and bounced around the NFL the past few years without ever appearing in a regular-season game. He finally made some noise with the San Antonio Commanders in the now-defunct AAF, finishing seventh in the league for receiving yards (375) and third for receiving touchdowns (four). The 25-year-old wide receiver will face a tough path to a 53-man roster spot once he signs with an NFL team.