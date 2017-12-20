Mekale McKay: Signs with Chicago's practice squad
The Bears signed McKay to their practice squad Wednesday.
McKay has yet to make his NFL debut since completing his college eligibility with Cincinnati in 2015, but he could get a look from the Bears over their final two games of the season if an injury at wideout opens up an opportunity. Even in that scenario, it's hard to envision McKay having much involvement in the Bears' passing game.
