Mekhi Becton: Flagged drug test at combine
Becton had a flagged drug test at the NFL Combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Becton was one of multiple players who had drug tests flagged. Teams have been made aware of this, but given his track record of of no failed drug tests in college it is unlikely to impact his draft status. He will now go into Stage 1 per CBA rules, which means if he has no further flagged tests or issues over 60 days, "he will thereafter assume the same status as Players who have never been referred to the Intervention Program."
