Becton and the Eagles have agreed on a one-year, $5.5 million contract, pending a physical Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Becton appears to be set to join the Eagles after starting 16 games with the Jets in 2023. The offensive tackle has dealt with multiple significant lower-body injuries in his four-year NFL career, limiting his time on the field, and he'll look to carve out a consistent role with Philadelphia.