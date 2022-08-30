The Jaguars waived Sargent on Tuesday.
Sargent appeared in seven games for three different teams (Jaguars, Rams and Titans) as a rookie in 2021 but failed to make a sizable impact. The Iowa running back displayed his dual-threat ability during the preseason, rushing 11 times for 41 yards while catching five of six targets for 30 yards. However, he still finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. It's possible the second-year running back returns to Jacksonville on a practice squad deal.