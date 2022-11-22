Gordon went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Broncos cut ties with Gordon on Monday after two-and-a-half seasons with the team. While he racked up at least 900 rushing yards at a nearly 4.6-YPC clip in both of the last two campaigns, he fell back to 3.5 yards per carry this year. Gordon's issues with fumbles persisted, too, as he finished his Denver tenure with 12 (nine lost) in 37 appearances. Now that he's through waivers, the 29-year-old is free to sign with any organization.