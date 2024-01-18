Gordon, who the Ravens waived Wednesday, is a candidate to re-sign to the team's practice squad, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Gordon lost his spot on Baltimore's practice squad to fellow veteran running back Dalvin Cook. Still, Gordon is reportedly considered a likely candidate to return to the Ravens' practice squad, giving the team a bit more veteran depth in the backfield for the playoffs. He suited up in a reserve role for four regular-season games with the team, compiling 81 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 carries, plus one fumble.