Gordon is expected to sign a practice-squad deal with the Chiefs on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Denver waived Gordon following a Week 11 fumble, and the running back went unclaimed through waivers due to his sizable contract. However, he's since found a new home in Kansas City and could crack the Chiefs' backfield rotation, which is currently lead by rookie Isiah Pacheco. Gordon fumbled 12 times (nine lost) across 37 appearances with the Broncos, but he'll look to put those issues behind him in Kansas City. In his eight-year career, the 29-year-old has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns, while securing 309 receptions for 2,467 yards and an additional 14 scores.