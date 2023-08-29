The Ravens released Gordon on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gordon, who signed with the Ravens in July to give the team some veteran backfield depth, now finds himself looking for his next opportunity, though Pelissero suggests that Gordon could be an option for Baltimore's practice squad if he doesn't land elsewhere. With Gordon no longer in the mix, Baltimore's RB corps is currently headed by J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.