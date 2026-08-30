Swinson was waived by the Packers on Sunday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

The tight end spent time on the practice squads of San Francisco, Arizona and ultimately Green Bay last season before signing a reserve/future contract with the Packers in January. During training camp, though, Swinson found himself behind 2025 breakout star Tucker Kraft, free-agent signing Jonnu Smith and two blocking tight ends in Josh Whyle and Drake Dabney. Swinson went undrafted out of Arizona State in 2024 and has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.