Micah Awe: Waived by Jets
The Jets waived Awe on Saturday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.
Awe signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets in February after spending the 2017 season with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. He'll now be subject to the waiver process adnd will become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through unclaimed.
