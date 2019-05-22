Micah Wright: Let go by New Orleans

Wright was waived/released by the Saints on Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Wright was signed as an undrafted free agent following the draft, but was let go Wednesday. The Maine product logged 160 receptions for 2,143 yards and 19 touchdowns in his four years with the Black Bears. He's now free to explore other options around the league.

