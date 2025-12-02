The Colts waived Badgley on Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

Badgley's dismissal comes as no real surprise after special teams coordinator Brian Mason told the media earlier Tuesday that the Colts would be evaluating "all kicker options that [they] possibly have" this week. Mason's comments came just two days after Badgley missed his third extra-point try in seven games in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Texans. Overall, Badgley went 18-for-21 on point-after attempts and 10 for 11 on field goals upon joining the Colts in Week 6 after Spencer Shrader sustained a season-ending knee injury. The Colts auditioned a number of kickers Tuesday and will sign a replacement for Badgley ahead of Sunday's game in Jacksonville.