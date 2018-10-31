Michael Badgley: Expected to land with Chargers' practice squad
Badgley cleared waivers and is expected to be signed to the Chargers' practice squad, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Badgley was waived by the Chargers following Caleb Sturgis' return to full health, and the rookie will likely find a place on his former team's practice squad. The Miami product converted all three of his field-goal attempts and was perfect on extra-point tries during his two starts with the Chargers.
