The Bills signed Badgley to their practice squad Tuesday.

With Tyler Bass (hip) out for the season and with head coach Sean McDermott ruling out Matt Prater (quadriceps) for Week 16, the Bills were in need of a kicker for Sunday's game in Cleveland. The team held a tryout Tuesday featuring Badgley and Matthew Wright, and the former ultimately emerged from the workout with a contract. Since Prater is being viewed as week-to-week, Buffalo could still look to add Wright or another kicker to its practice squad in the coming days, but look for Badgley to get elevated to the roster ahead of Sunday's contest. Badgley most recently served as the Colts' kicker for seven games earlier this season, converting 10 of 11 field-goal tries and 18 of 21 extra-point attempts.