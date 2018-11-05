Michael Badgley: Ready for promotion
Badgley is likely to be promoted from the practice squad to serve as the Chargers' kicker Sunday against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Chargers demoted Badgley when Caleb Sturgis from a quadriceps injury, only to reverse course Monday after Sturgis missed a trio of kicks in a 25-17 win over the Seahawks. With Sturgis no longer on the roster, it's seemingly just a matter of time until Badgley is promoted into a role that attaches him to one of the best offenses in the NFL. The rookie kicker was flawless while filling in for Sturgis earlier this season, converting each of his three field-goal attempts and each of his seven point-after tries. The Week 10 matchup makes Badgley a worthy addition for those in need of a kicker.
