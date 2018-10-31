Michael Badgley: Waived by Chargers
Badgley was waived by the Chargers on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
With Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps) nearing his return, the Chargers no longer had a need for Badgley, despite his strong showing with the team. The rookie kicker converted all three of his field-goal attempts and didn't miss an extra point. It's likely Badgley will be called upon for a tryout the next time a team is searching for a kicker.
