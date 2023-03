The Chargers announced Friday that they will not tender Bandy, making him an unrestricted free agent, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Bandy took advantage of Los Angeles' depleted wideout corps in 2022 and made 10 appearances, catching 10 of 21 targets for 89 yards. The undrafted product of out San Diego has experience as a kick returner too and should be able to latch on with a new team ahead of training camp.