Bandy was cut from the Broncos' practice squad Friday, per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post.

Bandy was let go in order to make room for veteran linebacker Ben Niemann, who Denver signed to its practice squad Friday. The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Chargers after going undrafted out of San Diego in 2021. He bounced back-and-forth between the team's active roster and practice squad over that time, appearing in 11 games and catching 10 passes for 89 yards.