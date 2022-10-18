Bandy reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Bandy was elevated to the Chargers' active roster prior to the team's Monday night matchup against the Broncos, where he played two snaps on special teams, five offensive snaps, and hauled in one of two targets for four yards. Since Monday accounted for the third consecutive week that the 190-pounder had been promoted from the team's practice squad, he'll now have to sign to the Chargers' active roster in order to be eligible to play again in 2022.