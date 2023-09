Bandy signed with the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bandy was cut from the team's practice squad Sept. 1, but with the addition of Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the team's 53-man roster, a spot re-opened for the former. The San Diego product played in 10 games for the Chargers last season, recording 10 catches on 21 targets for 89 yards.