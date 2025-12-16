Bandy reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday.

Bandy was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers, reeling in his only target for a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter while playing two offensive snaps in the contest. The wide receiver was helping fill in for Pat Bryant (hamstring) in Week 15, but he was still a relative afterthought as Courtland Sutton (60), Lil'Jordan Humphrey (46), Troy Franklin (34) and Marvin Mims (21) logged more snaps on offense. Bandy will now need to be officially signed to the active roster to appear in another contest with Denver this season.