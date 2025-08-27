Bandy was waived by Denver on Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Bandy was unable to earn a depth role in a crowded wide receiving corps ahead of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old wideout spent the entire 2024 season on the Broncos' practice squad, and he'll now look to secure a role on another team's roster. If Bandy is unable to latch on with another team, it's possible he could eventually sign with Denver's practice squad once again.