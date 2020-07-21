Bennett is retiring from the NFL, Louisa Thomas of The New Yorker reports.

Bennett has a lofty reputation for his work both on and off the field, piling up 69.5 sacks in 11 NFL seasons while also focusing on social justice advocacy. He recorded 6.5 sacks and 15 QB hits in 15 games with the Cowboys and Patriots last year, so there was some thought he'd continue playing in 2020. Instead, the 34-year-old will call it a career and turn his full attention to others aspects of life.