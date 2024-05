Brockers announced Tuesday that he has retired from professional football, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Brockers spent the first nine years of his career with the Rams before being traded to the Lions in 2021. The 33-year-old was then released by Detroit after playing just six games in the 2022 campaign, and he didn't sign with a new team at any point in 2023. The No.14 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Brockers finishes with 451 tackles and 29 sacks across 160 career games.