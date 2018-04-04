Michael Campanaro: Scheduled for Tennessee visit
Campanaro will visit with the Titans on Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Campanaro likely would compete with 2017 third-round pick Taywan Taylor for a role in the slot, providing veteran insurance for a team that doesn't seem to have any interest in re-signing Eric Decker. The 2014 seventh-round pick was hampered by hip, knee, leg and ankle injuries throughout his four seasons in Baltimore, catching 31 of 43 targets for 310 yards and two touchdowns in only 24 games. Campanaro finally stayed healthy for the better part of a season in 2017, catching 19 passes in 13 games while also serving as the Ravens' primary punt returner (10.3 average and a TD on 27 returns). Adoree' Jackson handled the role in Tennessee last season, returning 34 punts for 290 yards without a touchdown.
More News
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Turns in best season of young career in 2017•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Back on active roster•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Inactive Monday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Sees minimal role Sunday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Could see added work with Perriman scratched•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Full speed ahead•
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...