Campanaro will visit with the Titans on Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Campanaro likely would compete with 2017 third-round pick Taywan Taylor for a role in the slot, providing veteran insurance for a team that doesn't seem to have any interest in re-signing Eric Decker. The 2014 seventh-round pick was hampered by hip, knee, leg and ankle injuries throughout his four seasons in Baltimore, catching 31 of 43 targets for 310 yards and two touchdowns in only 24 games. Campanaro finally stayed healthy for the better part of a season in 2017, catching 19 passes in 13 games while also serving as the Ravens' primary punt returner (10.3 average and a TD on 27 returns). Adoree' Jackson handled the role in Tennessee last season, returning 34 punts for 290 yards without a touchdown.