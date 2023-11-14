The Jets waived Carter on Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Carter accounted for 964 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns over 14 games as a rookie in 2021, but his role has declined in the subsequent two seasons with the Jets drafting a franchise back in 2022 (Breece Hall) and bringing in a high-profile free agent (Dalvin Cook) this offseason. While serving as the Jets' No. 3 option all season, Carter has carried eight times for 38 yards to go with 15 catches for 48 yards in nine games. Carter's lack of efficiency as the team's third-down back appears to be the impetus for the Jets to move on from him and open up opportunities for rookie fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda, who had yet to make his NFL debut. Given his solid overall body of work over his first three seasons, Carter is likely to quickly get scooped up by another team.