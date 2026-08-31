The Titans released Carter on Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Carter saw ample playing time down the stretch last season for the Cardinals, finishing with 333 rushing yards and a touchdown on 92 carries (3.6 average) to go with a 33-267-0 receiving line on 45 targets over 13 games. Even so, Carter didn't have a robust market in free agency this offseason and joined the Titans on a modest one-year deal in April. He was forced to compete for a job throughout training camp and the preseason and fell short in his battle for a roster spot, with Tennessee opting to keep four other running backs (Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nicholas Singleton and Julius Chestnut) over him.