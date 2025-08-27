The Cardinals released Carter on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

In nine games with the Cardinals over the last two seasons, both of which he worked with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Carter turned 57 carries into 280 yards (4.9 YPC) and one touchdown and 20 catches (on 22 targets) into 90 yards and another TD. While those numbers are respectable, he and fellow RB DeeJay Dallas didn't make the cut after the preseason, while Emari Demercado and Zonovan Knight did behind the top duo of James Conner and Trey Benson. Carter can sign with any team but may end up back on Arizona's practice squad, where he spent most of the 2024 campaign.