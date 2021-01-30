Carter had eight carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's Senior Bowl and added two catches for 15 yards.

Carter had the best day of any running back Saturday as no other player at his position averaged more than 2.5 yards per carry. The North Carolina product made a name for himself in college for being explosive -- he led the nation in runs of 20-or-more yards with 18 -- and showed that throughout the week in Mobile, including on the big stage. Carter has a dense build at 5-foot-7 and 202 pounds with impressive burst and long speed. He very well could be one of the first five running backs off the board come April.