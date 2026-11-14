The Titans waived Carter on Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Carter suited up for each of the Titans' three games prior to the Week 8 bye, but his only offensive stats came in Week 7 against the Browns, when he turned three carries into seven yards and caught his lone target for seven yards. His removal from the 53-man roster indicates that the Titans are confident that Tyjae Spears (knee) will be available for Sunday's AFC South tilt against the Jaguars. Assuming he clears waivers, Carter will have the opportunity to explore his next options and link up with a team in need of backfield depth.