The Cardinals have released Carter, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

With Trey Benson (knee) not eligible to return from IR until Week 10, Bam Knight is currently the Cardinals' top healthy RB, though it's possible Emari Demercado (ankle) -- who was inactive in Week 7 -- could return to action next Monday against the Cowboys. Additionally, D'Ernest Johnson and Jermar Jefferson represent possible Week 9 practice squad elevations.