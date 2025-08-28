The Cardinals signed Carter to the practice squad Thursday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Carter was unable to crack the Cardinals' 53-man roster Tuesday, but the 2021 fourth-rounder will stay in Arizona as a member of the team's practice squad. He spent most of 2024 on the Cardinals' practice squad but played in the last three games of the regular season, logging 35 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown along with 11 catches (on as many targets) for 57 yards.