Michael Colubiale: Waived/injured by Jags

Colubiale (concussion) was waived/injured by Jacksonville on Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Colubiale was placed in the concussion protocol after illustrating concussion symptoms Wednesday and it ends up costing him his roster spot. The 24-year-old will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

