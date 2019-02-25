Crabtree was informed of his release Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Signed to a three-year, $21 million contract last offseason, Crabtree was held to a woeful 6.1 yards per target in 2018, catching 54 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. Team context in Baltimore may have been part of the problem, but John Brown and Willie Snead both had more yards on fewer targets. Coming off five straight seasons below 7.0 YPT, the 31-year-old wideout may find it difficult to land a surefire starting job. There are very few situations where Crabtree would warrant fantasy consideration beyond a late-round flier.

