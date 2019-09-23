Arizona released Crabtree on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Crabtree appeared in two games for the Cardinals, amassing four catches on five targets for 22 yards over 32 snaps on offense. It seemed the veteran was entrenched in the team's depth chart behind Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Damiere Byrd, leaving him little work to produce fantasy value with. Crabtree will now have to find another opportunity elsewhere.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories