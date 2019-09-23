Michael Crabtree: Let go by Cardinals
Arizona released Crabtree on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Crabtree appeared in two games for the Cardinals, amassing four catches on five targets for 22 yards over 32 snaps on offense. It seemed the veteran was entrenched in the team's depth chart behind Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Damiere Byrd, leaving him little work to produce fantasy value with. Crabtree will now have to find another opportunity elsewhere.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: Makes little impact in debut•
-
Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: Making debut with Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: Expected to play Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: Projected to start Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: Uncertain for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3,...
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...