Michael Crabtree: Nearing deal with Cards
Crabtree is nearing agreement on a contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Crabtree reportedly reached a deal with Arizona earlier in August after working out with the team, but he appears to be closing in on a contract this time around. The 31-year-old caught 54 of 100 targets for 607 yards and three touchdowns with the Ravens last season, but he'll be entering a crowded group of wide receivers with the Cardinals, assuming the deal is finalized.
