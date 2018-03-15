Michael Crabtree: Release paves the way for Nelson signing

The Raiders will release Crabtree, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Crabtree on the way out, the Raiders will parlay the resulting cap savings into a deal that will bring former Packers wideout Jordy Nelson to Oakland. While not a burner, Crabtree was productive enough during his three-year stint with the Raiders, logging 25 TDs in that span. His catch total dipped to 58 in 14 games this past season, but in the right situation in terms of volume, Crabtree -- who combined for 174 catches in 2015 and 2016 -- could re-emerge as a PPR factor in 2018.