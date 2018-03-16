Michael Crabtree: Visiting Baltimore

Crabtree is visiting the Ravens on Friday, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

Crabtree would replace Ryan Grant, whose four-year, $29 million contract was nullified after the Ravens failed him on a physical. The team is badly in need of a wide receiver, as injury-prone John Brown is the only player signed thus far to replace Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin. The 30-year-old Crabtree caught 58 of 101 targets for only 618 yards last season, but he nonetheless managed to hit paydirt eight times in 14 games, bringing his three-year total in Oakland to 25 touchdowns in 46 appearances. The Raiders released him earlier this week once it became clear they were going to sign Jordy Nelson as a replacement for the No. 2 receiver role. Crabtree likely would be the No. 1 option in the passing game if he were to sign with the Ravens.