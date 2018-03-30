Floyd recently worked out for the Ravens, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

A first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2012, Floyd was one of the up-and-coming wideouts in the NFL after posting at least 840 receiving yards and five touchdowns in three consecutive campaigns between 2013 and 2015. In the past two years, though, his production has fallen off a cliff, racking up 47 catches (on 93 targets) for 566 yards and five TDs in 26 games between Arizona, New England and Minnesota. The Ravens don't have much depth at wide receiver beyond free-agent additions Michael Crabtree and John Brown, so Baltimore could be a decent enough springboard for a bounce-back season.