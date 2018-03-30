Michael Floyd: Tries out with Ravens
Floyd recently worked out for the Ravens, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
A first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2012, Floyd was one of the up-and-coming wideouts in the NFL after posting at least 840 receiving yards and five touchdowns in three consecutive campaigns between 2013 and 2015. In the past two years, though, his production has fallen off a cliff, racking up 47 catches (on 93 targets) for 566 yards and five TDs in 26 games between Arizona, New England and Minnesota. The Ravens don't have much depth at wide receiver beyond free-agent additions Michael Crabtree and John Brown, so Baltimore could be a decent enough springboard for a bounce-back season.
More News
-
Michael Floyd: Unlikely to re-sign with Vikes•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Career low in receptions•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Catchless Week 15•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Has just one reception in Sunday's loss•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Two receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Two receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...