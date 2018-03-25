Michael Floyd: Unlikely to re-sign with Vikes
The Vikings aren't considering re-signing Floyd, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
A St. Paul native and 2012 first-round pick, Floyd failed to revive his career last season with his hometown team, catching 10 of 17 targets for 78 yards in 11 games. He'd probably need a top-three receiver job to be worth keeping on the roster for another year, given that he's a total non-contributor on special teams. The 28-year-old shouldn't have too much trouble finding an organization willing to let him compete for a roster spot, though he'd have an easier time if he played special teams.
