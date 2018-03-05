Michael Gallup: Fares well at NFL Combine

Gallup (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) recorded a 4.51 forty-yard dash and 36-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine.

None of Gallup's metrics were elite for his draft class, but he's nonetheless an above-average athlete who put together a pair of highly productive seasons during his two years at Colorado State -- when he racked up 176 receptions, 2,685 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in 26 games. Rather than depending on pure speed, size or quickness, Gallup uses precise route running and savvy double moves to find soft spots in opposing coverages. When the ball goes up in the air, Gallup has also displayed a propensity to come down with more than his fair share of "50-50" jump balls. While he could've put himself in the discussion to taken late Day 1 with a stronger 40-yard dash time, Gallup did nothing to hurt his stock and remains a likely Day 2 selection in the upcoming draft.